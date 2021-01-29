By Laman Ismayilova

The 6th Florida Keys International Music Competition calls for young talents.

The virtual music contest will take place from January 23 to June 12 held in Aventura, Florida, USA.

The competition will be held in honor of prominent Azerbaijani composer Jevdet Hajiyev.

The contest is organized by the composer's daughter, chairwoman of the Education and Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani-American Cultural Association in Florida Parvin Muradova.

The main purpose of the competition is to identify talented pianists from all over the world, to promote Azerbaijan`s rich musical culture.

The musicians aged 5-35 must submit their works to the organizers in an online format.

The winners in various nominations will be determined by a jury of famous performers and teachers.

Hailed by D. Shostakovich as his "ingenious successor," Jevdet Hajiyev is regarded as one of the leading composers of classical music in Azerbaijan. 2017 marked the 100th birthday of this renowned Azerbaijani. To celebrate the centennial of his birth, a series of concert programs were held in some of the finest concert halls of the world in New York City, Austria, Switzerland, France, and in the UK.

J. Hajiyev left behind a legacy of works that are regarded as masterpieces. Among them: eight symphonies, three tone poems, the opera "Motherland" (Veten) written in collaboration with the prominent composer G. Garayev, string quartets, ballade and sonata for piano, solo and choral works, and many others.

These works are among the treasures of classical music that will continue to delight listeners and glorify music of Azerbaijan all over the world.

