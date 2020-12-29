By Laman Ismayilova

Over the past time, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has successfully cooperated with many international partners. The museum successfully represented Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art at multiple events.

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has recently taken part in the "Night of Museums 2020".

The museum's director, chairman of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee addressed the international event held within Kyrgyz project "Night of Museums 2020".

Shirin Melikova informed the meeting participants about the museum's history and its main activities. She noted the museum's successful virtual projects during the pandemic.

The museum director also touched upon international cooperation and future goals set by the Carpet Museum for the next year.

The Carpet Museum also joined the festive virtual salon Allure through the Ages: Uncovering the Magic and Mystery in the Carpets of Azerbaijan.​

Held by Brooch Associates, the large-scale event brought together participants from many countries.

During the festival, Dr. Shirin Melikova provided a broad overview of Azerbaijan Carpet Art, one of the most timeless works of craftsmanship, its development, and rare and incomparable carpets and their features.

She also highlighted the museum's activities, including its permanent exhibition, as well as the work carried out in recent years to replenish the museum collection.​

Later, Anna Beselin, Senior Textile Conservator, Museum of Islamic Art, Berlin spoke in detail about the Azerbaijan​ Shirvan carpet stored in this museum, its restoration, and study.

Notably, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum collection preserves the 17th-century Shirvan carpet similar to the mentioned art specimen.

Stefano Ionescu (Rome), a carpet expert and collector from Italy talked about the Azerbaijani carpets donated to the Carpet Museum by him and other collectors.

At the end of the meeting, the speakers answered the questions of the participants about Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The Carpet Museum also hosted a unique art event in partnership with Baku European Lyceum

The annual festival "Azerbaijani Carpet: Learn and Promote timed the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis" aims at promoting national, spiritual, and cultural values among the young people.

This year the festival focuses on enlightening students about Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art.

The virtual festival brought together young talents who prepared interesting videos on carpets and their main features.

As part of the festival, Aygun Abbasova, Chief of the Carpet Museum's Culture and Education Department at ANCM and expert consultant Asia Shiraliyeva held online lectures for students of 5th and 8th grades on the topic Azerbaijani Carpet: Learn and Promote.

For more information, please visit the following link.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz