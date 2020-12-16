By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has launched a virtual exhibition "Heritage. Wealth of the Republic. Pages of the history of our country in painting, graphics and sculpture".

The exposition is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the State Art Gallery.

The exhibition features works by such famous artists as Boyukaga Mirzazade, Tahir Salahov, Nadir Abdurahmanov, Rasim Babayev, Togrul Narimanbekov, Maral Rahmanzade, Altai Hajiyev, Khanlar Ahmadov, Omar Eldarov, Akif Askarov, Kamal Ahmadov and many others.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

