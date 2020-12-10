By Laman Ismayilova

World famous Azerbaijani kickboxer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Zabit Samadov has starred in the Turkish historical series "Kuruluş: Osman".The MMA fighter played the role of the brave warrior Ganja bay.

The historical drama focuses on the life of Osman I, founder of the Ottoman Empire.

After the death of Ertugrul, his 23-year-old son Osman I Gazi took the throne and became the new ruler of the Turkish lands.

The young ruler dreamed that the glory of the power of his native state would thunder throughout the world.

Despite his little experience, the young ruler began to successfully expand the borders of his country: he annexed a significant part of Byzantium, providing the Turks with access to the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Black Sea, united with the Muslims who fled from the Mongols.

The most fearless warrior of his army was Osman himself. Through the efforts of this sultan, Turkey would become a great empire. But first, Osman had to face many challenges, new gains and losses.

The TV show portrays his struggles against Byzantium and the Mongols of the Ilkhanate (İlhanlı) and how he was able to secure independence from the Sultanate of Rum to establish a sovereign state that would stand up to the Byzantine and Mongol Empires and would honor the Turks.

Zabit Samadov was recruited by top martial arts organization K-1 after achieving several titles in various events between 2004 and 2006. He began to fight with consistency by attaining the title of K-1 Fighting Network in Riga in 2006 in Latvia.

Samadov fought at the K-1 World Grand Prix 2009 in Łódź where he beat Mindaugas Sakalauskas by unanimous decision and Raul Catinas and Sergei Lascenko to finally make it to the Final 16.

Samadov also went to the front line during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. He had enlisted in the army voluntarily.

--

