Selvedge World Fair 2021 is expected to take place from August 31 to September 4.

The three-day virtual event, a celebration of cloth, culture and creativity, will present the work of artisans, bringing together varied - and in some cases endangered - textile traditions from various countries.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Chairman of the ICOM Azerbaijan Shirin Melikova has entered the fair's selection committee.

The team of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum invites artisans, designers, companies, NGOs, cooperatives and non-profit organizations to participate in the Selvedge-2021 World Fair.

During the Selvedge World Fair 2021, the clothing collections will be judged by experts from all over the world.

The exhibition will feature collections of textile manufacturers that have received positive reviews from judges for originality, design, durability, craftsmanship, quality, etc.

