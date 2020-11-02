On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Mila Askarova, Founder of Gazelli Art House announced a new exhibition of artist Kalliopi Lemos: “Tales of a Journey” which will be on view until Saturday, November 21st.

In response to the popularity of Lemos’ “Tools of Endearment” series which featured four monumental sculptures exhibited across London this October in partnership with Frieze Sculpture and Mayfair Art Week, Gazelli Art House has curated a selection of her works that explore the intimate universe of the artist. “Tales of a Journey” will feature a total of seven early sculpture works, as well as an array of paintings, collage works, and films dating back to the beginning of her career in the 1990s.

From the 90s, in paintings such as Intensive Activity and After War and Peace, (above) classical images allude to the organised chaos explored by Gustave Doré, demonstrating the artist’s ability to navigate between thematics and her early commitment with the struggles of human existence. “Tales of a Journey” encompasses more than 20 years of artistic production of Greek born artist Lemos. The responsive series of stainless-steel sculptures from her first solo show “In Balance” at Gazelli Art House (2016) highlight this day-to-day battle, tensions between male and female, aggressive and passive, action, and inaction.

Lemos’ work continues to participate within a visual sphere of knowledge, perception, and awareness. Approaching women’s issues with acute sensitivity works from 2018 opens an important contemporary discourse about the role of femininity - both historically and in today’s world.

Kalliopi Lemos

Kalliopi Lemos is a Greek-born, London-based sculptor, painter and installation artist. She studied painting and printing at Byam Shaw School of Art, University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins, where she also pursued post-graduate studies. For 15 years, she studied the art of Ikebana, Japanese flower arrangement, steeped in the philosophy of developing a closeness with nature. Over the past decade, her paintings, sculpture, and installations have explored the narrative of existential journeys, displacement and the politics of forced migration. During the last decade Lemos has exhibited extensively in various international venues.

Many of her works, especially the exhibition in Ioakamion School reflect Kalliopi Lemos’s persistent interest in the dignity and fate of destitute and power-stricken multitudes, victims of immeasurable neo-capitalism and irresponsibility of political powers. This is correspondingly one of the most projected concerns of UN Commission. The crucial knowledge that indicates the reasons of social and political crisis in patriarchal and male-controlled societies has been implemented by UN Commission on the Status of Women since Mexico (1975), Copenhagen (1980), Nairobi (1985) and Beijing (1995) conferences.

The critical areas of concern such as Women and Poverty, Violence against Women, Women and Armed Conflict, Human Rights of Women, Women and the Media, Women and the Environment, The Girl-child were identified in the Beijing Platform for Action and still prevailing in its most severe forms. Kalliopi Lemos’s work decisively intends to open a visual sphere of knowledge, perception and awareness into this reality.

Gazelli Art House

Founded by Azerbaijan native Mila Askarova, Gazelli Art House was established as a creative platform and commercial gallery with a broad and dynamic program for an international audience through public projects and exhibition spaces in London and Baku. Having hosted conceptually interlinked off-site exhibitions across London since 2010, Askarova opened a permanent two-stories space on Dover Street in 2012; the Azerbaijan location, Gazelli Art House Baku, re-opened in 2017 with a new design.

With an ambitious program showcasing both Azeri and international artists, as well as established or newer talents, Gazelli Art House has quickly established itself as a pioneering space giving visitors the opportunity to immerse in contemporary art experiences encompassing performance, photography, film, paintings, video, multimedia installations, and sculpture, as well as talks & lectures, seminars, and workshops.

In less than a decade, Gazelli Art House has become a significant platform championing non-traditional genres such as virtual reality and exploring themes reflecting our rapidly changing political, cultural and societal landscapes, while building a consistent and diverse program of artists working with different genres and mediums, including Stanley Casselman (Us), Derek Boshier (Uk), Giovanni Ozzola (Italy), Kalliopi Lemos (Greece), Aziz + Cucher (Us/Peru), Niyaz Najafov (Azeri) and Recycle Group (Russia) to name a few.

In addition, Gazelli Art House’s commitment to art education has included the Window Project for art school graduates (2012) and Gazell.io (2015), an online residency for artists working in virtual reality. The gallery also publishes catalogues and artist books about its programs and frequently collaborates with museums worldwide.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz