By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) has displayed a series of patriotic posters entitled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!". The art project aims at supporting national soldiers, who are fighting for Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity.

The exhibition brought together professor, People's Artist Arif Aziz, Dean of the Art Faculty of the University of Sevil Karimova, coordinator and professor of the Department of Design and Decorative Arts Gunel Jafarzadeh.

The exposition includes works dedicated to Nagorno-Karabakh, the history of Azerbaijan. The posters brilliantly reflect ourage of Azerbaijani soldiers who are fighting against Armenian invaders.

The university professors and students emphasize that people of art, artists have always reflected the theme of Karabakh in their works, and today they also cannot remain indifferent.

"The pain about Karabakh, about our lands has been with us all these years, this is our wound. We believe in Victory! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", said the students.

The exhibition will run until the end of October. The art works are also presented in a virtual format.

Founded in 1923, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) educates talented musicians, actors, directors, artists, choreographers, researchers into the arts and culture.

Modern information technologies, including multimedia hardware and software, are fully integrated into an educational process which is conducted in close cooperation with many cultural institutions.

ASUCA has also partnered vocational training programmes with twenty-six universities in Turkey, Russia, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, France and other countries.

