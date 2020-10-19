By Laman Ismayilova

The third ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival was solemnly held in Baku on October 14-18. The festival was organized virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The main goal of the festival was to support and educate Azerbaijani kids during difficult times of escalating Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where Azerbaijan fights for its internationally recognized and historical territories occupied by Armenia.

The festival's organizers have removed all public screenings amid the current situation.

This year, the jury members of the Jury for Animated Films included Olivier Catherin (France), Nancy Denney-Phelps (Belgium), Daria Kashcheeva (Czech Republic), Zurab Diasamidze (Georgia), Shamil Najafzada (Azerbaijan)

Members of the Jury for Screenplays were Aaron Wood (England), Mohammad Zare (Iran), Rana Vaezi (Iran), Alena Polikowska (Russia), Oleg Safaraliyev (Azerbaijan)

The international jury was led by Nancy Denney-Phelps, a well-known journalist writing about European animation and festivals.

The third ANIMAFILM Festival also announced Kids Jury, composed of 31 members.

The festival featured some events such as stop-motion workshops, a meeting with international jury members, the festival's opening and closing ceremonies as well as the announcement of winners that were available to view worldwide.

Three virtual and live theater trainings on bullying were organized as part of the festival. The trainings were led by the founder of Ritual Mobile Theater Laboratory, Kids Jury coordinator and trainer Aynur Zarrintaj.

Golden Boat Award of the third ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival was presented at the opening ceremony. This year's award was given to director Hafiz Akbarov for his contribution to Azerbaijani animation.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the head of the Cinematography Department at the Culture Ministry Rufat Hasanov. In his speech, Hasanov noted that the financial problems related to animated films will be further solved in new ways.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Deputy Ambassador of the Czech Republic Daniel Putik, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakers

Ali Isa Jabbarov and a member of the Kids Jury Nurjahan Mammadli.

With the support of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan, 2-day intensive master classes for young animation enthusiasts "Stop motion animation and puppet armature skeleton" were conducted by Daria Kascheeva, winner of ANIMAFILM 2019. Notably, her short animated drama film "Daughter" received a Student Academy Award (Student Oscar) last year.

The winners were announced at the closing ceremony on October 18. The winners were awarded a trip to the famous Annecy Festival in France and a valuable photo camera.

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, director of the French Institute in Azerbaijan Jerome Kel and director of the Film School at Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakers, member of the festival's international jury Oleg Safaraliyev announced the winners in local categories.

Afterwards, the festival's partners - Chairman of the US Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association Nail Akhundzade and co-founder of Toxum.org Crowdfunding Platform Togrul Ismayilov addressed the closing ceremony.

The event aroused great interest among the festival's guests and participants.

In conclusion, the founder of ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival and PERI FILM company, film director Rashid Aghamaliyev thanked all the teams, partners and those who supported the festival, especially Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijani Union of Filmmakers, Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan, Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, French Institute in Azerbaijan, Annecy International Animation Film Festival, EU delegation in Azerbaijan,

US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Public Union, MR Chemical company, Salaam Cinema, "Mucru" and "Chinar" publishing houses and 28 supporters who helped organize this year's festival through Toxum.org Crowdfunding Platform

