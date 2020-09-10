By Laman Ismayilova

Young ballet dancers have gathered at Baku Boulevard to an open-air master class by talented national dancer Farid Kazakov. The master class with students of "1001 nights" dance studio in Baku was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

"I am always glad to share my knowledge and skills with the younger generation. First of all, I want to note the high professionalism of the participants of the master class. These are very talented and hardworking kids dreaming of ballet, stage and high art. Of course, this is the merit of their teachers, and in particular, the artistic director of the school, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Ophelia Zeynalova," Kazakov told Trend Life.

The dancer expressed his hope on holding more joint projects with the dance school.

"It is very pleasant to realize that there are gymnastics and dance schools of such high level in Baku. I am always ready to hold such creative meetings and master classes for future ballet dancers and contribute to the creative, professional development and prosperity of the future of Azerbaijani choreography, "Kazakov said.

After master class, the dancer signed autographs to all participants.

Farid Kazakov has been recently named the country's best young dancer. He won Khazar National Prize 2020 for his professionalism and devotion to dance art. The dancer is being chosen the youngest professional dancer in Azerbaijan for the second year in a row.

Over this time, Farid Kazakov has participated in many large-scale projects.

In July, the national dancer presented a patriotic video "My Azerbaijan" to the music of Muslim Magomayev and poems by Nabi Khazri.

In his video, Kazakov performs in a military uniform with the Azerbaijani flag in his hands. As the dancer himself says, he decided to release this video after the Armenian cross-border military provocation in July.

In August, Kazakov won Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award in performing arts.

The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" premiered at YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

Famous dancer also held charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

