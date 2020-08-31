By Laman Ismayilova

ANIMAFILM School is pleased to announce a two-month 3D Basics Course.

Classes will be held virtually twice a week through Zoom video conferencing. At the courses, professional animator Zaur Nabiyev will share all the secrets of 3D animation and the laws of animation.

Zaur Nabiyev, who has been engaged in 3D animation since 2013, worked in the Balans studio of the ANS group of companies for the first years. Since 2015, he has worked at Azanfilm studio.

From 2017, he has been working as a freelancer at Russia's Parovoz studio, as well as at various Ukrainian studios. Since 2018, he has also been working as a freelancer animator from the gaming industry. He has worked as a 3D animator in "Alphabet", "My Little Prince", "Dwarf and Magic Gown", "Woods", "Moki", "Cats and Dogs" and many other local and foreign films. More information about Zaur Nabiyev is available on his Youtube.

After two-month course, students will be awarded with certificates. The first class is free and is scheduled for September 1. The deadline for registration is August 30.

The lesson schedule is as follows:

1) Introduction to animation and basics of animation

2) Access to tools

3) Planning

4) Animation laws - 1

5) Animation "walk"

6) Animation laws - 2

7) Animation of the tail ball

8) Tips and tricks

The link to download MAYA program will be sent by the teacher after interaction with the students.

Animafilm School is an animation school for talented kids and adults operating under the Animafilm International Animation Festival. For more information, please visit Animafilm`s social networks- Facebook and Instagram.

---

