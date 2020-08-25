By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has displayed a virtual exhibition of talented artist Natalya Shevchenko.

The virtual exhibition includes a series of art works calling for world without nuclear weapon.

Some of the works are inspired by famous quotes of Soviet scientist Vladimir Vernadsky, who is considered one of the founders of geochemistry, biogeochemistry, and radiogeology. The exhibition left no one indifferent.

Earlier, the Center showcased the artist's paintings dedicated to prominent art figures. In 2019, the exhibition "Faces of Art" was successfully held at Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts in Baku.

The artist's paintings have been displayed in over 30 countries. Some art works are kept in private collections in Russia and other countries.

---

