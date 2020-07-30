By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Emil Kadirov has founded a music school in Moscow, Russia.

MUSIC WAY is a music school for talented kids and adults, Trend Life reported. The music school gathers music experts who are passionate about their work.

The musician is currently living in Russia. Kadirov is a graduate of the Rashid Behbudov Baku Music School in classical guitar and Belgorod College of Music.

He is also a participant in master classes by Elena Obraztsova and Tamara Sinyavskaya, and a laureate of international competitions.

In 2012, Emil was invited to perform at Romansiada Contest of Young Vocalists, where he became a finalist and afterwards he was nominated as one of award holders.

The singer successfully represented Azerbaijan at the New Wave 2018 International Competition for Young Pop Singers in Sochi.

Emil’s concert repertoire includes numerous opera arias, Russian romances as well as popular Russian and foreign songs.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz