By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum invites you to unleash your creativity.

Every Monday, the museum shares coloring with ornaments and images from different carpets. You can print them and color using your imagination and creativity.

Share your coloring with following hashtags:

#rəngləxalçamuzeyi, #rəngləxalçamuzeyi, #carpetmuseumpaint, #раскраскамузейковра.

The most harmonious designs will be re-shared at the museum's social networks.

This time, National Carpet Museum presented a coloring, featuring the octagonal medallion, the main element of​ Salyan​ carpets of the Shirvan carpet group. To download the coloring, click here.

The cross-shaped pattern inside the medallion signifies the four elements (water, air, fire, and earth).

Keep in mind, this project is for all age groups!

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today, the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

