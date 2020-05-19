By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum and the Kazakh State Museum of Arts have delighted art lovers with a virtual exhibition "Almaty-Baku.Spring. Eurasian Art Union" timed to International Museum Day (May 18).

The exhibition is the first project implemented withinin a memorandum of cooperation signed in 2019.

The two largest state art museums agreed to create favorable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of areas, including: joint development and implementation of research, cultural and educational projects; participation and implementation of joint scientific programs; etc.

The virtual exhibition displays art works by acclaimed Azerbaijani and Kazakh artists. The project arose great interest among viewers.

The A. Kasteyev State Museum of Arts is the largest art museum and the leading research, cultural and educational center in Kazakhstan.

The museum presents the artistic culture of Kazakhstan, Europe and Asia, the masters of past ages and the present time. The museum's fund includes more than 25,000 exhibits.

The Kazakh State Museum of Arts aims to promote and popularize the museum treasures, attracting a larger number of spectators.

