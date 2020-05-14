By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented another exhibit from its "Textile, Clothing, Embroidery" collection.

This time, the museum provided insight into the history of waistbands of Azerbaijani women called tumans (skirts).

They were made of a fabric called takhta, which consisted of 12 pieces. The majority of women usually wore several tumans at the same time. The tumans that were worn between the outermost and innermost skirts were called ara tumani — intermediate. The number of ara tumani worn at any one time varied from 1 to 11. The main characteristics of these tumans are their shorter length (10 to 15 cm).

All tumans were gathered in frill or fold at the waist. Tumans fastened at the waist with tuman baghi (silk and colored handmade knitting cord).

The cord ended with small colored, golden, and silver pompons. The skirts were made of varied and very expensive fabrics, including calico, velvet and termeh. The borders of tumans were decorated with golden and silver lace, delicate rim from expensive fabrics, and also various types of galloon.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz