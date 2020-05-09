By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani opera singers Maharram Huseynov and Azer Zada have performed "Dark Night" in tribute to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. The video was shot by Gasan Seyidbayli and Faraj Seyidbayli ( Black & Black Studio), sound director-Faig Babayev.

The song has been composed by Nikita Bogoslovsky (1913-2004), lyrics by Vladimir Agatov specially for the film "Two Soldiers".

"Dark Night" has been described as a gentle lyrical song imbued with a feeling of homesickness and expressing devotion to one's beloved which helped reveal the personal side of army life.

May 9, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War. More than 600,000 Azerbaijanis were sent to the front in 1941-1945.

Some 130 Azerbaijanis were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union, 30 more were awarded the Order of Honor for their courage shown during the war. Moreover, 170,000 Azerbaijani soldiers and officers were presented with USSR orders and medals.

Hazi Aslanov, twice named the Hero of the Soviet Union, generals Mahmud Abilov, Akim Abbasov, Tarlan Aliyarbeyov, Hajibala Zeynalov, heroes of the Soviet Union Israfil Mammadov, Aslan Vazirov, Adil Guliyev, Ziya Bunyatov, Geray Asadov, Malik Maharramov and Mehdi Huseynzadeh and many others made significant contribution to the victory and brought honor to the history of the Azerbaijani people.

