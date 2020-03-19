By Laman Ismayilova

The National Museum of History has enriched its collection with ceramic vessel.

The ancient vessel (5th millennium BC) was discovered in 2009 during international archaeological excavations in Ovchular Tepesi, Nakhchivan.

The exhibit is of great cultural and historical importance for Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country, was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books. The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.

The National Museum of History will mark its 100th anniversary this year. By the relevant order of the President Ilham Aliyev, preparations for the anniversary have already begun.

