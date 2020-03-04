By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater intends to cooperate with volunteers.

The initiative was approved at the meeting held between the theater's director Aligismet Lalayev and volunteers.

The newly created structure will be led by a young pianist Aluda Shakarova, who has extensive experience as a coordinator for working with volunteers in many significant international events held in the country.

A number of trainings will be organized for volunteers within three months.

Volunteers will be involved inthe theater's activities, taking part in theater's promotion campaigns, stage design, preparation of performances and much more.

At the end of the theatrical season, program participants will be handed internship certificates.

Azerbaijan takes necessary steps in order to promote volunteer movement.

Azerbaijani volunteers successfully participated in holding such large-scale international events as the Eurovision Song Contest, First European Games, Formula-1, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, etc.

The year 2020 is declared as the Volunteer Year in Azerbaijan. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic was charged with preparation and submission to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev within one month of the plan of activities related to this announcement.

