By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert will be held at International Mugham Center on February 5 as part of "Evenings of ashug music".

The project aims to promote Azerbaijan's musical heritage, Trend Life reported.

Famous ashug Jahangir Sananoglu will perform at the concert. The musician will surprise the audience with "Aslan Shah and Ibrahim" dastan.

Tickets can be purchased at all the ticket offices of the city, ASAN Service centers and website iticket.az.

The ashugs have long been called El anasi (Mother of the People) in Azerbaijan, as they have always expressed the hopes of the people, defended the freedom to love, and sung of devotion to country.

The lyrical poetry of the ashugs comprises dozens of forms and styles.

Ashug is frequently accompanied by balaban and wind bands. However, the saz is the principal instrument of the ashug.

Since 2009 the art of Azerbaijani Ashiqs has been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz