By Laman Ismayilova

"Leyli and Majnun" opera by great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli has been successfully presented at the State Opera and Ballet Theater.

The event was dedicated to a significant date, a premiere of the first opera not only in Azerbaijan, but also the entire Muslim East. It was first performed on January 12, 1908.

The opera laid the foundation of the new genre in musical culture of the world, which synthesizes oriental and European musical forms, resembling a dialogue of two musical cultures of East and West.

The audience enjoyed fascinating performance of orchestra under direction of Ilaha Huseynova, a conductor of the State Folk Instruments Orchestra.

The opera brought together talented singer Ravana Amiraslanli, Honored Artists Elnur Zeynalov, Tayyar Bayramov, Jahangir Gurbanov, soloists Ayten Maharramova, Taleh Yakhayev, Afag Aghayev, Mutallim Damirov and others.

The performance of artists left no one indifferent. The audience burst into spontaneous applause.

