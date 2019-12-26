By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra invites you to enjoy music pieces by young composers on January 13, 2020.

The concert will take place at the State Philharmonic Hall within "Youth Support "project.

The orchestra will be conducted by a graduate of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, winner of international competitions Orkhan Gashimov.

The work of Arzu Abbasova "Duo cello" for two cello and orchestra will be performed by Honored Artists Alexey Miltykh (cello) and Eyyub Aliyev (cello).

The concert will feature Mozart's "Concerto for Violin, Piano and Orchestra" as well as Adil Babirov's " Prelude-Scherzo".

The evening will be addressed by well-known musicologist, teacher at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Sarah Muradova.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was founded by Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev in 1964.

The orchestra has successfully toured many countries, including Russia, Poland, Turkey, etc.

The Chamber Orchestra also performed at the concerts dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan organized in Berlin, Paris and Rome in 2011.

