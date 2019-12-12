By Laman Ismayilova

The third festival of experimental theaters "2 + 1" has ended in Baku . The festival was co-organized by Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union and the Ministry of Culture, Trend Life reported.

In his speech, Chairman of the Theater Workers Union, People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov stressed that the festival aims to discover talented directors, actors, artists and composers and provide them a platform for experiments, Trend Life reported.

People’s Artist Haji Ismayilov, deputy chairman of Theater Workers Union said that over the 9 days about 18 performances were presented at Abbas Mirza Sharifzade's House of Actors. He noted that the festival disclosed the creative potential of the country's theaters.

In conclusion, the prizes were presented to Ganja State Puppet Theater, State University of Culture and Arts, Agdam State Drama Theater, Gusar State Lezgi Drama Theater, Baku Children's Theater. Another participants were awarded with diplomas.

Theater development in Azerbaijani culture has a very rich history, which begins with the theatrical elements of open-air folk performances, religious ceremonies and much more.

Azerbaijani theater originated in the second half of the 19th century, with the comedy "The Vizier of Lankaran khanate" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, the first Azerbaijani playwright, prominent thinker and philosopher.

First amateur performances staged by students of non-classical secondary school by initiative of Hasan-bay Zardabi and with the active participation of the Najaf-bay Vezirov and Alakbar Adigozalov became a powerful impetus for the establishment of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters in Azerbaijan:

Ganja State Puppet Theater

The theater building was built in 1885 as a Lutheran church and lately was converted into Ganja State Puppet Theater.

For many years, the theater delights its viewers with colorful performances. The theater has performed at numerous festivals in Turkey, Iran and other countries.

University of Culture and Arts

Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts was founded in 1923 on the basis of the Baku Theatrical College. It is Azerbaijan's main state-funded institution of higher education in performing arts.

Aghdam State Drama Theater

The theater in Aghdam was created in 1902 and began its activities with Mirza Fatali Akhundov's play "The Vizier of Lankaran khanate" and Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev's play "The broken nest".

In 1968, by order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the theater was renamed to the Agdam State Drama Theater named after Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev.

Works of such famous play writers as Samad Vurgun, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Suleyman Rustam were staged at the theater.

Over the years, many well-known directors worked in the theater including Honored Workers of Culture Heydar Shamsizade, Rafig Atakishiyev, Vagif Sharifov, Adalat Ziyadkhanov, and others.

Gusar State Lezgi Drama Theater

The theater began its activity with Guilherme Figueiredo`s play.

In 2016, the theater successfully toured the city of Derbent. Dagestan State Lazgi Musical Drama Theater staged the play "Pearl" (Sedef) of the Honored Art Worker, playwright Asaf Mehman.

The theater troupe was awarded the diplomas by the Derbent city administration.

Baku Children's Theater

The theater was established in 2001. It has implemented projects such as "Our Theater Festival I", "Our Theater Festival II", and "The Turkish Peoples Theater".

The theater successfully cooperates with relevant international organizations including International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the Council of Europe.

Nearly 70 child specialists work at the theater. To date, the theater has created about 100 artistic performances.

In November 2009, a theater studio for children with special needs in Baku Children's Theater was established.

The studio performed within the framework of the 4th National Festival of Contemporary Performances of Children's and Youth with Disabilities which was held in Azerbaijan and at the 2nd International Youth Festival for People with Disabilities in Moscow, where it was awarded a diploma.

