By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Fashion Festival has been solemnly held at Caspian Business Hotel.

As part of the festival, Diamond Globe Awards was presented to public and art figures, representatives of fashion industry and other fields, including 20 foreign participants.

The winners included Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov, honored artist, designer Fakhriya Khalafova, President of the Eurasian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Agil Ajalov, Eurovision participants Chingiz Mustafayev and Samra Rahimli, actresses Zulfiya Gurbanova, Parvin Abiyeva, actor Taleh Yuzbayov, TV presenters Fira Jalilova, Azer Suleymanli, Shahriyar Abilov, Xose Bernardo, Suna Kasimoglu, Murad Azimzade, radio hosts Ruslan Zeynalov and Kazim Subkhan, composer Sevinj Aghasiyeva, makeup artist Sabina Imanova, singers Natavan Habibi, Vlada Akhundova, Rilaya Huseynzade, Farid Hasanov, Zamig Huseynov, athletes Parviz Abdullayev, Eduard Mamamdov, Anar Suleymanov, rapper "Qurd", DJ China, photographer Nariman Ismayilova, model Jabrail Rasulov, blogger Kubra Maharramova, speaker and trainer Rovshan Najafov and others.

Baku Fashion Festival featured numerous showrooms, fashion shows and much more. Each guest had a chance to walk red carpet and take part in fashion parade.

The event was organized by Azerbaijan Luxury.The project manager is the director of Top Model Azerbaijan 2019, Novruz Ismayil.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

