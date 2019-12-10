By Laman Ismayilova

Shah Palace Hotel Baku will host an audition for Miss & Mister Top Model Azerbaijan 2020 on December 15.

The beauty contest is open both for professional and beginning models, Trend Life reported.

The project provides a great opportunity to enter fashion industry in Azerbaijan.

In addition, Miss & Mister Top Model Azerbaijan 2020 titles holders will represent the country at Miss & Mister Top Model of the World.

Notably, Miss & Mister Top Model Azerbaijan 2019 final was held on June 21. Khayal Askarova and Farrukh Rajabov were awarded with the titles.

As last year, the finalists will be awarded valuable gifts. A dress code is free. Be sure to have an ID card with you.

