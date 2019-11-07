By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera singer Elchin Azizov will perform in the Russian Bolshoi Theater on December 11-15. The opera singe will play Lesko's party in Giacomo Puccini's "Manon Lesko" opera.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Russian Bolshoi Theater since 2008. He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

He is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

Together with Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov, he participated in the Half Way Around the World concert.

"Manon Lescaut" is an opera in four acts by Giacomo Puccini, composed between 1890 and 1893. The story is based on the 1731 novel L'histoire du chevalier des Grieux et de Manon Lescaut by the Abbé Prévost.

In 1884 an opera by Jules Massenet entitled Manon, and based on the same novel, was premiered and has also become popular.

