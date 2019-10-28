By Laman Ismayilova

Sekou Kouyate Group has successfully performed at the 14th Baku Jazz Festival.

Guinean virtuoso Sekou Kouyate is considered one of the best players on a string instrument kora (21-string lute-bridge-harp), used extensively in West Africa.

Sekou Kouyate wants to open the way for African music and its traditions.

Kora is a unique instrument that can play jazz and blues. At first, the musician wanted to add modern sound effects with a wah pedal.

It was an amazing concert. The musicians had so much passion and energy to make really feel you enjoy every second.

Previously, he was known for cooperation with Ba Sissoko, Blik Bassey, Joe Driscoll, Roberto Fonseca.

After the creation of Sekou Kouyate and the release of the high-performance, multi-award-winning "Faya album" (in duet with New York rapper Joe Driscoll), Sekou Kuyate finally took up a solo career.

Recorded in Copenhagen, "Sabaru album" (Patience) summarizes the result of Sekou’s musical searches reflecting the entire multicultural spectrum of his hobbies – ranging from the classic West African mandingo traditions to modern hip-hop, blues, soul, funk and jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 was held in Azerbaijani capital on October 18-27. The festival brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offered a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operated in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival was the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supported these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

