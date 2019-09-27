By Laman Ismayilova

Many incredibly talented musicians delight Baku residents and the city's guests with their street performances.

Their extraordinary talent and virtuosity did not go unnoticed. Selection of the street musicians in Baku will begin early next week.

As director at Baku Tourism Information Center (BTIC) Rufat Bagirov noted, about 15 people applied to BTIC with applications.

The selection of candidates will last about a week, Trend reported.

"A week after the selection, the musicians will be able to perform in certain 20-25 places on Nizami Street, Icherisheher and Primorsky Boulevard. Those who pass the selection will not pay any fees and will keep all the money earned for themselves," he said.

Bagirov also said that the time and duration of performances will be determined by the musicians for themselves. Street musicians can perform within three months after the selection, after which they will again need to contact the Center.

Regarding those who are not involved and did not pass the selection, he noted that they can continue their activities, since permission is required only for performing in certain places designated by the state.

The musicians will be selected by members of a commission consisting of representatives of the State Agency for Tourism, Baku City Main Cultural Department, Baku City Executive Power, Sea Boulevard Department and the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz