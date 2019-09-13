By Laman Ismayilova

The prominent Azerbaijani poet Imadeddin Nasimi's invaluable creativity contains many lyrical and philosophical poems reflecting the depth and humanism of his views.

Nature, the beauty of the world around us - this was the source that inspired the poet on his path to the knowledge of life and the universe. Nasimi believed that anyone who wants to understand the truth should strive to understand a person, his motivation and desire for beauty and goodness.

Spectacular concert in honor of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker has been held in Berlin, Germany.

The concert "In Memoriam Nasimi - 650 Jahre Imadeddin Nasimi" was organized by the Azerbaijan Composers Union to mark the poet's 650th anniversary and the Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by representatives of the scientific and cultural public of Germany, as well as the Azerbaijani embassy, ​​representatives of the diaspora.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov told the event guests about the life path and work of Imadeddin Nasimi.

He noted that the poetic heritage of Nasimi, occupying one of the main places in the cultural treasury of the East, is a vivid artistic heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

Hasanov also spoke about the merits of the prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the development of the classical music in Azerbaijan, noting that the chairman of the Composers' Union Firangiz Alizade and her colleagues are his worthy successors.

He emphasized that Firangiz Alizade promotes Azerbaijani culture abroad and also makes a great contribution to the treasury of world music. The composer created such wonderful works as "Dervish", "Nasimi Passion" and "Zikr", based on Nasimi’s poetic heritage.

Works of other Azerbaijani composers - Aliya Mammadova, Said Gani, Tahir Ibishov, Firuddin Allahverdi, Jalal Abbasov – also sounded at the concert.

Musical works were performed by the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments, People's artist Teyyub Aslanov, as well as the soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Mutallim Damirov and soprano Afag Abbasova.

The image of Imadaddin Nasimi was embodied by the leading soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theater Anar Mikayilov. The concert was met with great interest among the audience.

Imadeddin Nasimi created myriads of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic. Having thought his life, the poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, gasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains).Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250-300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

His poetry is rooted in the social, political and cultural development of the countries of the Near and Middle East, and especially of his homeland, Azerbaijan.

After his death, Nasimi's works continued to exercise a great influence on many Turkic language poets such as Fuzuli (1483–1556), Khatai (1487–1524), etc.

The first ever Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held in Azerbaijan last year. The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

The festival was held under the slogans "Beyond the Limited Self", reflecting the philosophical views of the poet, and "I am a Particle, I am the Sun" which are the poet’s lines. Exhibitions, installations, video projections, fashion show, concerts were organized as part of the festival.

Following its success, the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality will be held for the second time from September 28 to October 1, 2019. The festival, dedicated to the creativity of Imadaddin Nasimi, will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The project aims at promotion of the national poet’s works, as well as exploring his philosophy, reflecting the phenomena of the modern world. Within the framework of the project, many events will be held in Nasimi’s hometown Shamakhi as well as in Baku.

World-famous scholars and poets, philosophers, artists, music, dance and theater groups will take part in the festival.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz