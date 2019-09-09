By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center offers a lot of literary activities, making it a great place for bookworms in the capital. The Center is a kind of heaven for all book lovers.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."

The award ceremony took place on September 6 in Moscow, in one of the pavilions of the Exhibition of Economic Achievements as part of the International Book Fair.

More than a year ago, in August 2018, Baku Book Center opened its doors for Bakuvians and numerous guests of the capital. In just one year the Center achieved great success and has become one of the most interesting and unique places in Azerbaijan's capital.

The Baku Book Center offers a wide range of books of various genres in Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish, English, Chinese, French, German, Arabic and other languages. There is a convenient search for the desired book thanks to the installed touch monitors.

The Center was created under the initiative and with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on August 28, 2018. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony and cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the Center.

The Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. It is located near the Khagani Park.

The main goal of the Center is to arouse in people an interest in the book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

