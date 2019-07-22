By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for his wide-range repertoire, Azerbaijan's Honored Artist, conductor Eyyub Guliyev was invited as a jury member at the third Georg Ots International Music Festival-Competition in St. Petersburg.

The festival gives the young talents a chance to compete for the victory and to receive proposals for work from a professional jury, which includes both opera masters and representatives of famous international agencies and opera houses.

The number of participants in the youth competition this year was literally going off-scale. At the first tour, the jury members evaluated 160 people within two days.

Singers tried as best as they could to show their best talents and skills, since the competition in St. Petersburg is an incredible opportunity to show themselves to very influential and respected people in the world of music.

Along with the Azerbaijani conductor, the jury included the casting director of La Scala Luca Tarjetti (Italy), the executive director of the Richard Tucker Foundation, Peter Carwell (U.S.), Rosetta Cucchi, who runs the Wexford Opera Festival in Ireland, the artistic director of the Mariinsky Opera Company Larisa Diadkova, casting director and Tact agency manager Alex Grigorev (Bulgaria), casting manager of the Latvian National Opera Ilze Sprancmane. The guest of honor of the competition was the chairman of the Board of the Estonian National Opera Arne Mikk.

The geography of the participants was also incredibly wide. The festival brought together incredibly talented musicians from Europe, Asia and Africa. All tours and the final gala concert of the festival-competition were held in the Great Hall of the St. Petersburg Chapel.

According to the results, seven vocalists from Russia, Germany and Uzbekistan were named the best.

In the Opera nomination, the First Prize went to Gury Guriev (Russia), the Second Prize - Daria Rossitskaya (Russia), the Third Prize - Ivan Sherbatikh (Germany) and Agilbek Piyazov (Uzbekistan).

The winners in the Operetta nomination included Laura Mienen (Germany) and Oleg Fedonenko (Russia).

Eyyub Guliyev graduated from the Baku Music Academy in 2005. In 2005-2008, he studied at the Saint Petersburg State Conservatoire and the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. Guliyev is the son of People's Artist, tar (stringed musical instrument) player Ramiz Guliyev.

He is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008. In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

The conductor also collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc..

He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theater, the National Opera Theater of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theater (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.

In 2018, Eyyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

