By Laman Ismayilova

Baku offers an endless delight for travelers enthusiastic about history, art and architecture. Filled with breathtaking historical sites, it combines the best traditions and modernity.

The City of Winds has inspired Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini, Ambassador of Latvia Juris Maklakovs, Ambassador of Cuba Alfredo Portuando, First Counselor of the EU Delegation Denis Daniildis, Ambassador of Belgium Bert Schoofs, Ambassador of Colombia Jose Ricardo Infante and Ambassador of the Netherlands Onno Kerver.

An exhibition consisting of their photos of Baku, entitled Baku City View, has opened at Art Tower Gallery, Azertag reported.

The photos of Rodrigo Labardini convey the nostalgic atmosphere of Baku. Through his works, he was able to express a wide range of feelings.

The exhibition opens a new look and new perspectives of the sights of the Azerbaijani capital. Through historical monuments and various generations, the exhibition showcases the fusion of antiquity and modernity.

Until July 20, Baku residents have a chance to look at their hometown through the eyes of a foreigner. The exhibition is organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art. Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School drawing school, Under Open Air plein air, Art Residence and Youth Network.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz