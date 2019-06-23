By Laman Ismayilova

Short films by young directors will be screened at Nizami Cinema Center on June 25.

The event will be organized as part of the "Azerbaijani culture on the screen" film program, Trend Life reported.

The evening will feature short films by young Azerbaijani directors shot in recent years. These films have won international success at numerous festivals.

The films include "Operation Shoes" (director Parviz Hasanov), "Short" (Ruslan Agazade, Orkhan Agazade), "Your favorite music" (Jeyhun Turksoy), and "Squadron" (Fuad Tofigoglu). The event starts at 19:00.

Azerbaijan has a rich cinema history and has significantly contributed to the international film industry.

Today, the Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films. Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematograph, an apparatus for making motion pictures, in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898. The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

To honor this historical day, the national leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order on December 18, 2000, to declare August 2 as professional holiday of cinema workers – Day of Azerbaijani Cinema.

