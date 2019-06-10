By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall invites music lovers to enjoy wonderful music on June 10.

The concert will feature Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Trend Life reported.

The evening promises to be bright, rich and diverse. The conductor of the program is Ilaha Huseynova.

Honored artists Almaz Orujeva, Ehtiram Huseynov, Elnur Suleymanov, Gunel Sheikhova, Taleh Yakhyayev, Nigar Ramazanova as well as the soloists of the Gaya State ensemble will perform at the concert.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az

The Philharmonic Hall is the unique center of classical music popularization. The building was constructed during 1910-1920.

There are seven bodies in this grandiose building. These are Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra, Azerbaijan State Choral Chapel, Azerbaijan State Camera Orchestra named after Gara Garayev, Azerbaijan State Piano Trio, Azerbaijan State String Quartet, the honored Collective named after Fikrat Amirov, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Musical Instruments.

Moreover, the performances of soloists from foreign countries are also regularly organized here.

