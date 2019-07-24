By Laman Ismayilova

Gabala, a majestic corner of Azerbaijan, once again opens its doors to music lovers.

The 11th Gabala International Music Festival will be held on July 28-August 5 in this city.

The festival has been bringing together prominent musicians, conductors form all over the world since 2009.

The event is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Gilan Holding. The artistic director of the festival is the People’s Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, the Rector of the Baku Academy of Music, professor Farhad Badalbayli.

Musical masterpieces performed by virtuosos and wonderful atmosphere of friendship and unity await all the guests of the festival.

Students of Baku Academy of Music will perform works by Frederic Chopin, maestro Niyazi, Vasif Adigozalov, Giacomo Puccini, Gioachino Rossini, Henry Wieniawski, Achille-Claude Debussy, Dmitri Shostakovich, Franz Doppler, Francis Poulenc and Azerbaijani folk songs on July 28.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by People’s Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, will also delight music lovers with spectacular concert. The soloists of the evening are famous pianists, People’s Artists Ulviyya Hajibayova and Yegana Akhundova.

Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Jengi", symphonic sketch "Karvan" by S. Hajibayov, "Nasimi" by F. Amirov, "Prometheus" poem by A. Scriabin will sound at the concert.

On the second day of the festival, guests will enjoy a concert by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.

The festival initially positioned itself as a classical music festival. But over time, the festival's repertoire expanded significantly. And now you can hear music of different genres. This time, "Jengi" music band will spice up the festival with ethno-jazz music.

The participants of the "Youth Support" project Elmina Hasanova (mezzo-soprano), Islama Abdullayeva (soprano), Gulsum Khalilova (soprano), Natavan Hasanova (canon), Svetlana Akhmadova (piano), Huseyn Naghiyev (kamancha), Nazrin Abbasli (piano) , Emil Gurbanov (tar), Nargiz Aghayeva (piano) and the canon quartet of the Arts Gymnasium at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory will perform on July 30.

On the same day, Baku Music Academy Symphony Orchestra will present the works of world-famous composers W. A. Mozart, G.Puccini, S. Rachmaninoff, F. Amirov, F. Badalbeyli, etc. The orchestra will be conducted by Javad Tagizade.

The soloists of the evening are Taleh Yakhyayev (baritone), Nigar Jafarova (soprano), Mahir Tagizade (baritone), Rasul Aliyev (flute), Nazrin Aslanli (violin), and Safura Aslan (vocal).

Nijat Salmanov (flute), Amina Zulfugarova (flute), Fagan Hasanli (piano), Adil Akhundov (tenor), Fatima Nasirli (violin), Ali Amishov (alto), Asmar Karimli (cello), Leyla Zeynalova (piano), Taleh Yakhyayev (baritone), Nargiz Aghayeva (piano), Nigar Heydarli (piano), Mammad Rajabli (clarinet) will perform on July 31.

The concert program will include works by J. Brahms, A. Piazzolla, E. Grieg, A. Schnittke, F. Poulenc, F. Amirov, and Neapolitan songs.

The evening of mugham music will be also held as part of the festival.

"Naz-nazı" music band will perform at the concert. The soloists are mugham singers (khanende) Parviz Gasimova and Gulnar Gudratli as well as Malik Mansurov (tar), Nurlan Jabizade (tar), Behrad Bonyadi (bem-tar), Sevinj Mirzali (kamancha), Bayram Uzeyirov (ud), Aynur Isgandarova (canon), Ramin Abdullayev (naghara), Samaddin Zarbaliyev (bem-naghara).

World-famous musicians violinist Zhanna Gandelman, cellists Dmitry Yablonsky, Anna Koshkina, Zhanna Miniotas, Boris Andrianov, pianist Farhad Badalbayli will please music lovers with fascinating chamber music on August 1.

For the third time, Georgian "Big Band Tbilisi" orchestra will take part in the festival.

Founded in 1997, the music band is the only concert orchestra in Georgia. Over the past 15 years, the orchestra has achieved many successes, remaining true to the traditions of pop singing, especially Georgian jazz.

Currently, the repertoire of the orchestra includes up to 350 works covering various genres. This includes vocal and instrumental compositions of Georgian and foreign composers. The orchestra consists of 20 instrumental musicians and 8 vocalists. In 2006, the orchestra was awarded the Grand Prix at the International Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival.

The founder of the orchestra is Gaios Kandelaki, conductor - Givi Gachechiladze.

The festival's guests will enjoy a chamber concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Oksana Yablonskaya on August 2.

The soloists are Oksana Yablonskaya, Ningv Du (China), Sim Helen (U.S.), Rufus Choi (U.S.), Irina Starodub (Ukraine).

The Kyiv Virtuosos Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Swedish conductor Christian Lindberg, will perform S. Rachmaninoff 's Concerto No. 2 for piano and orchestra, Concerto for two cellos together with " Solim" orchestra.

The performers will be pianist Togrul Hasanli, cellist Dmitry Yablonsky and cellist Boris Andrianov.

Chamber Music Concert will be held on August 3, bringing together Nargiz Karimova (vocal), Vusal Babayev (piano), Eldaniz Alakbarzade (piano), "Detashe" ensemble.

Works of A. Scriabin, F. Chopin, Garayev, E. Grieg, P. I. Tchaikovsky, A. Arensky, etc will sound at the evening.

The Kyiv Virtuosos Symphony Orchestra and Flamenco Ensemble will also took part in the festival.

The soloists are Marina Rosario Claudio Manso, Yolanda Sobrado, Francisco Jesus Bas Ramos, Rodrigo Alonso Rodriguez, Antonio Eloy Aguilar Rodriguez, Oscar Ayuso Blazquez, Jesus Enrique Gonzalez, Hernandez, Jorge Amancio Rodriguez Padilla, Alberto Perianes Cid, Dimas Cedres Martin.

Baku Chamber Orchestra will please music lovers on August 4. The orchestra will be conducted by Farhad Badalbayli. The soloist of the evening will be famous pianist, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade.

The Virtuosos of Kyiv Symphonic Orchestra will perform under the direction of Argentine conductor Yeruham Scharovsky.

The soloists are Narmin Najafli, Edward Wolfson (Switzerland), Kristof Barati (Bulgaria), Grace Hyewon (the U.S.).

Works of D. Shostakovich, A. Piazzolla, G. Sviridov, G. Garayeva, etc will sound on August 5 by Turkish musicians Dogu Kaptaner, Ozkan Mert, Aytaj Rzaguliyeva.

The 11th Gabala International Music Festival will close with a grand concert program called "VİVA OPERA" on August 5.

The concert program will feature arias from the operas "The Barber of Seville", "The Dead City", "Rigoletto", "The Power of Fate", "La Traviata", "Romeo and Juliet", "La Boheme", etc.

The operas performance will be conducted by Alvis Caselli (Italy). The soloists of the evening will be Maria Buinosova (Russia), Umid Idrisov (Uzbekistan), Modestas Sedlevicius (Lithuania).