Spring season brings a lot of happiness and relief after winter colds. It seems to breathe new life into us promising new hopes. There is the urge to make plans and start art projects.

As the spring weather arrives, young artists have gathered at the Art Tower Gallery to present their works.

Co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan with the support of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the event was held as part of the Start project, Trend Life reported.

The project aims to reveal the creative potential of young people, support and promote young artists.

The exhibition features art works made in various painting styles and technique. The works perfectly reflect the artists' feelings and emotions and reveal the harmony in existence. Still lifes and city landscapes mesmerized art lovers.

The exhibition will last until May 18.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art. Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School drawing school, Under Open Air plein air, Art Residence and Youth Network.

