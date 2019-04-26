In cooperation with the Park Cinema, the United States Embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to sponsor the first American Film Festival in Baku. All films will be shown at the Park Cinema Flame Towers on May 1-5, 2019 and will showcase the Power of the Human Spirit.

Five remarkable and diverse films including First Man, Beautiful Boy, Green Book, Love Simon, and a Star is Born will be screened in English, with subtitles in Russian. Tickets are 2 AZN per screening, and are available both online at www.parkcinema.az and at the Park Cinema box offices.

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan appreciates Park Cinema’s hosting of this event and invites the Azerbaijani public to join us in seeing these award-winning American films:

Film Weekday Date Time Hall # First Man Wednesday 1 May 2019 19:00 3 & 4 Beautiful Boy Thursday 2 May 2019 19:00 3 Green Book Friday 3 May 2019 19:00 3 Love Simon Saturday 4 May 2019 19:00 3 A Star is Born Sunday 5 May 2019 19:00 3 All screenings will be held at Park Cinema Flame Towers, 1 M. Huseyn Str., Baku, Azerbaijan

For more information about the American Film Festival, please visit:

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Facebook page at:

www.facebook.com/baku.usembassy;

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2085694978401032

The Park Cinema official website at: www.parkcinema.az

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz