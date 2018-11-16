By Laman Ismayilova

The 3rd Polish Wisla Film Festival will be held in Baku.

The film festival provides a unique, often the only, opportunity to see Polish films on the big screen.

The films will be screened at the Landmark "Rotunda -1" on November 22-28, Azertag reported.

The festival will feature such films as "Warsaw Battle. 1920", "Fair", "City 44" and other works by Polish film directors.

The festival will open the historical drama - the film "Warsaw Battle. 1920" directed by Jerzy Hoffman.

The entrance is free. The event starts at 19:00.

The history of Polish cinema is almost as long as history of cinematography, and it has universal achievements. A number of Polish filmmakers have influenced the development of the world cinema.

Last year, the festival started with the screening of spy thriller "Jack Strong" (2014). The films by famous Polish film directors such as "Gods", "The High Frontier" and other works were presented to the audience.

The festival was held for the first time in 2008 at the Moscow Khudozhestvenny cinema.

Today the festival covers more than 30 cities in 8 countries.

Polish Wisla Film Festival managed to catch the fancy of viewers in many other countries around the world.

Every year, the festival brings the best of Polish cinema to Azerbaijan, Russia, Croatia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The festival program traditionally includes the best feature films, documentaries, as well as the works by students and graduates of the leading Polish film schools.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz