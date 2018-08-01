By Laman Ismayilova

The 10th Gabala International Music Festival delights music lovers with spectacular concerts programs.

The next concert within the framework of the festival was held at Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala, Trend Life reported.

The program of the evening was performed by art directors of the festival, world famous musicians Farhad Badalbeyli (piano) and Dmitry Yablonsky (cello), as well as Zhanna Gandelman (violin), Annel Gregory (violin), Olga Ermakova (piano) and Shukur Samadov (clarinet) .

Sergei Rachmaninov's works "Romance in A Minor", Anton Rubinstein's "Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3", Reinhold Gliere's "8 Duets for Violin and Cello", Johannes Brahms's "Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano" were performed at the concert.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and "Gilan Holding", will run until August 7.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual festival of classical music held every summer since 2009.

The festival is attended by prominent musicians, soloists, conductors from Azerbaijan and foreign countries.

The world-famous conductors and musicians of Russia, Israel, the U.S., Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey are taking part in the festival.

The event also features talented musicians and participants of the "Support for Youth" project organized by People's Artist of the Azerbaijan Republic, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after M. Magomayev, Murad Adigozalzade, and supported by the national artist, art director of the festival, Farhad Badalbeyli.

