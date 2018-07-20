By Laman Ismayilova

German translation of a book entitled "The Caucasus - culinary journey to Georgia and Azerbaijan" was published in Germany.

The book was published in the German literary publishing house Knesebeck Verlag, Sputnik Georgia reported.

The author of the book is the famous London chef of Ukrainian origin Olga Hercules.

Olga Hercules is considered the first international culinary who wrote a book about Ukrainian cuisine.

The native of the city of Kakhovka in Ukraine has lived in London for more than 10 years. She is an author of cookbooks "Mamushka: recipes from Ukraine and from beyond" and "Dedakatsi: a culinary book - a journey through the Wild East".

Olga is the owner of a gastronomic award, established by the prestigious food store Fortnum and Mason (Fortnum & Mason Food & Drink Awards 2016), for the best debut book. She is engaged in various cultural and culinary projects. Her recipes appear monthly in the Guardian newspaper in the heading of recipes from top cooks.

Olga Hercules became interested in Georgian cuisine and began to study it several years ago. The famous British edition The Independent in 2017 released an article about Olga called "The Chef That Will Make You Visit Georgia." As the Independent was told by a young culinary expert, Georgia made such a huge impression on her that she even thought about moving to this country.

Food is an important part of Azerbaijani culture and is deeply rooted in the history, traditions, and values. Each region has its own specialty dishes plus regional variations of top national cuisine recipes.

The unique dishes of national cuisine such as dolma, bozbash, bozartma, chykhyrtma, khashil, Shish kebab, piti, pilaff, and govurma are included in the national menus of the neighboring Caucasus nations.

Azerbaijani cuisine is also well known by its usage of vegetables and greens seasonally in all the dishes. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany main dishes adding certain spice.

The Caspian Sea is home to many edible species of fish, including the sturgeon, Caspian salmon, sardines, grey mullet, and others. Black caviar from the Caspian Sea is one of Azerbaijan's best-known delicacies that are popular in other parts of the world, including former Soviet countries.

