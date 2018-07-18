By Laman Ismayilova

The Steppe Man (Cholchu) film continues to achieve global success and surprise cinema lovers.

The film shot by Shamil Aliyev awarded at two film festivals.

The Steppe Man was named the best feature film of February month at the 6th "Virgin Spring Cinefest 2018" and won the "Best of the Best" nomination for the Golden Galaxy Award.

The film "The Desert" won the Cult Critical Movie Awards magazine's Best Feature Film Award in January 2018 as a result of a jury consisting of film experts from Europe, Asia and America, and won the Jan Look Qodar Award nominee. The award ceremony will be held in October 2018 in Calcutta, India.

The Steppe Man was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film has been screened at 37 international film festivals.

It was named "Best feature film" seven times. The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search". The Steppe Man film received a number of special diplomas and prizes, including the national prize "Humay".

The Steppe Man was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Gasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

"The Steppe Man" tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

