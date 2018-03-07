By Laman Ismayilova

The final of the national contest Beauty of the World Azerbaijan 2018, organized with the assistance of the World Beauty Congress, was held in Sheki.

The show started with the dance of the finalists, which they prepared together with "Nero" show ballet, Trend Life reported.

Twenty young ladies from country's regions held about their native land, history, culture and traditions. The gala evening was hosted actor and TV presenter Fariz Ilyasov.

The jury included the President of the World Beauty Congress Zamir Huseynov, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Maleyka Asadova, head of the project Beauty of the World Azerbaijan 2018 Narmin Safarova, singer and TV presenter Nura Suri, actor and TV presenter Shahriyar Abilov, the winner of Turkvision 2013 Farid Hasanov, the editor of the magazine L'Officiel and fashion expert Aykhan Musakhanli, the official photographer of the project Ruslan Mammadov.

As a result of voting, the 25-year-old Elnara Huseynova from the city of Neftchala took the first place at the beauty contest. She will represent Azerbaijan at the international arena.

A two-time European champion in make-up Zulfiya Tagiyeva presented her beautify handmade crown. The second place went to the 21-year-old Elnara Babayeva from country's Salyan region, while the 18-year-old Nigar Velikhanova from Gusar ranked third.

A number of prizes were also given in special nominations.

Olga Ozeranskaya (Ismayilli) was named Miss Charming, Alina Nazarova (Astara)- Miss Personality, Jamilya Vehova- Best Model, Aysel Manafova (Jalilabad)- Miss Popularity, Sevinj Pirbasheva (Baku)- Best Photo Model, Elnara Babayeva (Salyan) - Best Evening Gown.

