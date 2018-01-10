By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani jazz musicians Rain Sultanov and Isfar Sarabski will release a joint album.

The album "Cycle", prepared at the studio "Ozella Music", will be released on April 20, Azertac reported.

"Cycle" is not just a music project. It is interesting due to its content.

Organ, saxophone and piano which have not been used before in combination are magically merged in one theme. They are a perfect combination and harmony in space. Each instrument brings its own philosophy in. Organ - divinity, saxophone - emotions, piano - evolution.

The project represents consequential phases of human genesis and evolution and explores various options of its development. Rain Sultanov describes emerging of spiritual society and rise of humankind to a higher level not as an utopia but reality that strives for self-expression.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

The musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the Academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year the pianist received a scholarship from the Berklee Music College, Boston, and the U.S.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird’s Eye Jazz Club and the Apollo Theater.

Rain mastered on saxophone at the age of 16. He played at military orchestra while being in army for four years.

Continuing his musical education at Baku Musical School named after A.Zeynalli, he took the first place at the Republican Contest among specialized schools, in 1985. He performed compositions of Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Weber and others. At that time Rain had already begun to perform jazz compositions too, and was invited to work in “Ashiqlar” group of Polad Bulbuloglu.

In 1996-97’s, Rain became a member of jazz festivals in Germany. He composed such compositions as “Last moment”, “Crazy world” and others while being in Germany and returning to the motherland he decided to create a group called “Syndicate”.

“Syndicate” achieved a great success with its original compositions among its listeners in a short space of time.

