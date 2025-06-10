Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 10 2025

Nakhchivan tax revenues increase by 22.6% in 1st five months of 2025

10 June 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
Nakhchivan tax revenues increase by 22.6% in 1st five months of 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

From January to May 2025, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic collected nearly 96 million manats in tax revenues for the state budget, Azernews reports, citing the State Service.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more