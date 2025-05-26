Azernews.Az

Monday May 26 2025

Azerbaijan notes growth in insurance market

26 May 2025 18:04 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan notes growth in insurance market
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

During the period from January to April 2025, Azerbaijan’s insurance market recorded total premium collections of 588.47 million manats, according to data released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports. The figures indicate an 8.4% year-on-year growth in the overall size of the insurance market. Insurance payouts for the same period amounted to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more