Azernews.Az

Saturday May 24 2025

Over 650 new jobs created in Garabagh and East Zangezur in first four months of 2025

24 May 2025 16:05 (UTC+04:00)
Over 650 new jobs created in Garabagh and East Zangezur in first four months of 2025

State Statistics Committee discloses the numbers of new jobs created liberated territories of Azerbaijan

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more