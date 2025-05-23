Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank doubles profit in 2024, surging to 721 million manats

23 May 2025 14:36 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) concluded 2024 with a net profit of 721.484 million manat, according to its latest financial report. This marks a 2.1-fold increase compared to 2023, Azernews reports, citing the CBA. According to the report, interest income reached 717.556 million manat, up...

