Azernews.Az

Monday April 28 2025

Azerbaijan discloses public and foreign debt structure as of Q1 2025

28 April 2025 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses public and foreign debt structure as of Q1 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance discloses domestic and foreign debt as of April 2025. According to the information, 8 billion 847.6 million manats (around 5.21 billion US dollars) of this amount were...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more