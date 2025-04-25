First stage of “Azercell Cup 2025” concludes with high participation from young programmers

25 April 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

The initial selection stage of the “Azercell Cup 2025” programming competition has successfully concluded, drawing the participation of nearly 4,000 6th and 7th grade students across Azerbaijan. The event is jointly organized by Azercell, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Institute of Education, Azernews reports.

Held online, the first round aimed to identify young talents in programming and digital technologies. Out of the thousands of participants, 216 students qualified for the second stage, which is scheduled to take place on May 3. The final round will be held on June 7.

The leaderboard for the selection stage is available at: https://azercellcup.org/competition/115/leaderboard

To further support talent development, special training sessions will be organized for the top 30 performers. These sessions aim to enhance students’ skills in informatics and programming, and outstanding participants may earn the chance to join Azerbaijan’s national informatics team for future international competitions.

Launched in 2021, the “Azercell Cup” is designed to spark students’ interest in digital technologies, programming, and computer science, while contributing to their academic and personal growth.