Top Banker says it's too early to gauge U.S. tariff effects on Azerbaijan

23 April 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

It is too early to assess the potential effects of the United States’ tariff policy on Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Taleh Kazimov, the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), as he said at a press conference.

Kazimov noted that the current trade volume between Azerbaijan and the United States is relatively modest, and recent tariff hikes — around 10 percent — may only have an indirect impact.

“There could be indirect consequences, but it is still too early to fully evaluate them. Some European and Asian countries are already responding to high tariffs by pivoting to new markets. This could increase supply globally and, in turn, lower prices,” he said.

Kazimov emphasized that the ongoing global tariff tensions are unlikely to trigger sharp price hikes in Azerbaijan. “From the Central Bank’s perspective, no significant impact is anticipated. To determine any concrete effects, more research and time are needed,” he said.

The CBA governor also highlighted the importance of understanding which goods are facing higher U.S. tariffs. In his view, this could present a window of opportunity for Azerbaijani producers.

“Azerbaijani exporters could potentially increase their market share by offering the same types of goods that meet new global requirements,” Kazimov added.

His comments reflect cautious optimism and a broader acknowledgment of Azerbaijan’s growing role in global trade dynamics, particularly amid shifting international economic policies.