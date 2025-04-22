Agdam to launch new housing in 5th residential area
Reconstruction and improvement works are successfully ongoing in the city of Agdam.
Azernews reports that, following these efforts, the construction of buildings in the 5th residential area of the city is set to begin.
Specifically, new buildings will be constructed in neighborhoods O-120, O-122, O-128, and O-140 within the scope of this residential area.
In this regard, the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service for the Agdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions has already begun the necessary preparations.
The institution estimates the total cost of the planned works at 48.5 million manats.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!